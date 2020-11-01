FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Boston Scientific Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

