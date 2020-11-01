FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $3,541,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,372,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.