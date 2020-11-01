FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.00) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.99). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RARE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $102.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $127,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

