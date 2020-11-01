FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $20.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.22 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

LH opened at $199.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.56. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $212.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.