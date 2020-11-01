FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By KeyCorp

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

Generac stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $220.88. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.64.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $2,942,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $1,116,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Generac by 11.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

