FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.36). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Insiders have sold 84,915 shares of company stock worth $7,726,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

