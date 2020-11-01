FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Crane Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

CR opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crane by 35.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

