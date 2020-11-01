Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

About Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

