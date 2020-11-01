Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNLPF. Citigroup upgraded Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.