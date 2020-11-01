Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $90.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,569,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,971 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.