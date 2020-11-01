Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Trading Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.74. 682,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 558,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

