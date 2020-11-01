Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading 6% Higher After Strong Earnings

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $156.40 and last traded at $151.72. 1,919,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 964,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.11.

The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 21,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $2,444,892.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,079.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,123 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,131. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 909.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -389.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.97.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

