Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.46.

FIVN opened at $151.72 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $1,126,486.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. AXA increased its position in Five9 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Five9 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

