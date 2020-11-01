Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Shares Down 2.7%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

