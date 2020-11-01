FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC lowered shares of FirstGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.