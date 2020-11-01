FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Earnings on Monday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FE opened at $29.72 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

