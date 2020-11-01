FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Earnings on Monday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:FE opened at $29.72 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
