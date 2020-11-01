First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.51 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

