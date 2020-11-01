First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$44.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

