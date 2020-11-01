First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

FIBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.