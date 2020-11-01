First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

