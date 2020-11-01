Financial Survey: NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NASB Financial and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bancorp 34 has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.58 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential real estate, and consumer and other loans, as well as offers credit and debit cards. It operates four full-service banking centers, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

