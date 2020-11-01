Financial Survey: Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) versus MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGIC Investment has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambac Financial Group and MGIC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MGIC Investment 0 1 7 0 2.88

MGIC Investment has a consensus target price of $12.47, indicating a potential upside of 23.94%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and MGIC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.13 -$216.00 million N/A N/A MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 2.81 $673.76 million $1.84 5.47

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group N/A -22.42% -2.30% MGIC Investment 42.08% 11.87% 8.08%

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

