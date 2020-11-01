Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Up 9.3% Following Earnings Beat

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.73. 122,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 54,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,352,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at about $579,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 108.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 208,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

