Financial Comparison: YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) and Willis Lease Finance (OTCMKTS:WLFC)

YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) and Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

YBCC has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.1% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of YBCC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares YBCC and Willis Lease Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YBCC N/A N/A N/A Willis Lease Finance 10.58% 11.01% 1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for YBCC and Willis Lease Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YBCC 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YBCC and Willis Lease Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YBCC $2.25 million 0.12 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Willis Lease Finance $409.16 million 0.31 $66.92 million N/A N/A

Willis Lease Finance has higher revenue and earnings than YBCC.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance beats YBCC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

YBCC Company Profile

YBCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment; and after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components, as well as in the engine management and consulting business. As of March 31, 2020, the company had an operating lease portfolio of 260 engines, 10 aircraft, 10 other leased parts and equipment, and one marine vessel; and managed 451 engines, aircraft, and related equipment on behalf of other parties. Willis Lease Finance Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

