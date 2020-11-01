Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Up 5.7% Following Earnings Beat

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.57. 166,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 176,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.73.
Fidus Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDUS)
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
