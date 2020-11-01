Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Up 5.7% Following Earnings Beat

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.57. 166,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 176,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

