FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

OTCMKTS FFDF opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

