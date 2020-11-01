FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
OTCMKTS FFDF opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $79.00.
About FFD Financial
