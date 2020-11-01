Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of FOE opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Ferro has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ferro by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 65,717 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

