FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $886,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

