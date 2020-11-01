FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

FB Financial stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $947.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.40. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $119,566.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

