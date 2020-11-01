Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.16% of Fastenal worth $40,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $522,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at $787,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and have sold 31,750 shares worth $1,520,393. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

