Fabrinet (FN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.93-1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FN opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

In related news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

