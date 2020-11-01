Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

EYEN stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 508,000 shares of company stock worth $1,778,050. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Shone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eyenovia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

