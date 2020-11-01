Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price was down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 1,316,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,429,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $499.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,275,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 215,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,915 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.