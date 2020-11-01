Expanse Price Tops $0.0410 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $770,132.42 and approximately $5,618.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.