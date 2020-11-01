eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) were down 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.06 and last traded at $42.39. Approximately 1,157,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 557,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.05 and a beta of 3.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $711,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,083,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,037,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,683 shares of company stock worth $25,120,022. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in eXp World by 62.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.