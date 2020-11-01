eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) were down 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.06 and last traded at $42.39. Approximately 1,157,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 557,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.
A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.05 and a beta of 3.55.
In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $711,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,083,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,037,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,683 shares of company stock worth $25,120,022. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in eXp World by 62.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
