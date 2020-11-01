Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.50.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Insiders sold 84,915 shares of company stock worth $7,726,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $154,686,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 802,114 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,952,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,682,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after buying an additional 421,764 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.