Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.50.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $141.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Insiders sold a total of 84,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

