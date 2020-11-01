EVOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,895.77 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, EVOS has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a market cap of $2,895.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EVOS alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.01003934 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00254970 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 439% against the dollar and now trades at $339.81 or 0.02489375 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001228 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000162 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.