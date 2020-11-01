EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) versus Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BYDGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boyd Group Services and EVI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 3 4 0 2.57 EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus price target of $232.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.16%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A EVI Industries 0.33% 0.90% 0.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Services and EVI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVI Industries $235.80 million 1.48 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services.

Summary

EVI Industries beats Boyd Group Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

