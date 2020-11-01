Everi (EVRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI opened at $8.61 on Friday. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,550. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.