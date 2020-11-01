Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVBN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

