Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.45.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.