Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.45.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $9,996,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $113,931.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $487,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.