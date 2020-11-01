ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,241 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,250% compared to the typical volume of 166 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 63,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 566.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.