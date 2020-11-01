Equity Residential to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 395,980.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $1,727,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,805,000 after buying an additional 276,630 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 264.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

