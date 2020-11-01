Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Callaway Golf’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.00. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

