Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEX Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

IDEX stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.44. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.30.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11,323.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after buying an additional 880,195 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 108.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after buying an additional 349,253 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 726.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,065,000 after buying an additional 267,313 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5,994.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 228,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after buying an additional 225,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after buying an additional 223,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

