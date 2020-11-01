Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABG. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

NYSE:ABG opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

