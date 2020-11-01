Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

