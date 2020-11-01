Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.42. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.77 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

AMGN opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average is $239.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

